Photos: Rams defeat Buccaneers in thrilling playoff triumph

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87).
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi
Robert Gauthier
The Rams kept their Super Bowl hopes alive Sunday, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling, 30-27 victory in the NFC divisional playoffs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30.

Here are some of the best photos of the Rams’ win from veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Robert Gauthier:

Rams tight end Kendall Blanton scores a first quarter touchdown in front of Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a first-quarter touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after throwing a second-quarter touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive end Aaron Donald sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) gets to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) gets to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12).
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Rams safety Nick Scott, left, intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Rams safety Nick Scott, left, intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski in the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette scores on a 9-yard run on fourth down
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) scores on a 9-yard run on fourth down.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scores on a one-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scores on a one-yard touchdown run up the middle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David celebrates after recovering a fumble by Rams running back Cam Akers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23).
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauls in a catch against Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauls in a 44-yard catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, right, to set up the game-winning field goal with seconds left in the game.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauls in a 40-yard pass over Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tackles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a 40-yard pass in the closing seconds of the game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams kicker Matt Gay is mobbed by teammates after hitting a game winning 30-yard field goal.
Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) is mobbed by teammates after making a 30-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Buccaneers 30-27.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead throws his helmet as the Rams celebrate.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) throws his helmet as the Rams celebrate kicker Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gives the victory sign as he leaves the field after beating the Buccaneers 30-27
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gives the victory sign as he leaves the field after beating the Buccaneers 30-27.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams coach Sean McVay rushes to hug quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams coach Sean McVay rushes to hug quarterback Matthew Stafford on his way to the locker room after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

