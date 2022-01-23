Photos: Rams defeat Buccaneers in thrilling playoff triumph

The Rams kept their Super Bowl hopes alive Sunday, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling, 30-27 victory in the NFC divisional playoffs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30.

Here are some of the best photos of the Rams’ win from veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Robert Gauthier:

Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a first-quarter touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after throwing a second-quarter touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) gets to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12). (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Rams safety Nick Scott, left, intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) scores on a 9-yard run on fourth down. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scores on a one-yard touchdown run up the middle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23). (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauls in a 44-yard catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, right, to set up the game-winning field goal with seconds left in the game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tackles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a 40-yard pass in the closing seconds of the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) is mobbed by teammates after making a 30-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Buccaneers 30-27. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) throws his helmet as the Rams celebrate kicker Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gives the victory sign as he leaves the field after beating the Buccaneers 30-27. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)