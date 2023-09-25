Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchups, how to watch and prediction

Breaking down how the Rams (1-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PDT on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will be shown on Channel 13 in the Los Angeles area, nationally on ESPN, ESPN2 and streamed on NFL+.

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford runs back to the sideline after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 17. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford faces the Bengals for the first time since Super Bowl LVI, and the Rams could use a big performance from the 15th-year pro. Stafford passed for a touchdown but had two passes intercepted in a 30-23 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers. He has been sacked only once.

Rookie Puka Nacua looks to continue his record-setting pace. Nacua has a league-leading 25 receptions, the most by a rookie receiver in his first two games in NFL history. Nacua was listed as questionable because of an oblique injury, but he is expected to start alongside Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson.

