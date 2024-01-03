Matthew Stafford won’t start for Rams in regular-season finale against 49ers

Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) will start against the 49ers and perhaps help receiver Puka Nacua (17) break rookie receiving records.

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Rams in place of Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay announced at a Wednesday press conference.

The Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff spot and are currently the No. 6 seed. A loss to the top-seeded 49ers (12-4), and a victory by the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears, could cause the Rams to slip to No. 7.

Stafford, 35, has played through hip and right thumb injuries this season. He has passed for 24 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.

Wentz, 31, played a few snaps in a Nov. 6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals but did not attempt a pass. The eighth-year pro, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, started for the Washington Commanders in 2022. In eight games, he passed for 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

McVay said Monday that he had not decided if he would rest starters against the 49ers, but other veterans and starters are expected to join Stafford on the sideline.

It remains to be seen how McVay handles rookie receiver Puka Nacua’s situation.

Nacua is within four catches and 29 receiving yards of establishing NFL rookie records in those categories. Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, has 101 receptions for 1,445 yards and five touchdowns.