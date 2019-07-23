Rams will live in hotel comfort as training camp gets underway

Before arriving at training camp as a rookie in 2016, Rams quarterback Jared Goff purchased fans for players and coaches on offense to cool un-air conditioned dorm rooms at UC Irvine, where the Rams spent about six weeks.

Three years later — and coming off a Super Bowl appearance — the Rams won’t have to worry about comfort.

When Goff, other quarterbacks and rookies arrive Wednesday, they will report to a Newport Beach hotel, which will serve as the organization’s home for an abbreviated camp at nearby Irvine.

No more dorm rooms, dining halls and golf carts for players to traverse the sprawling Irvine campus.

Advertisement

Veterans report Friday. Third-year coach Sean McVay will put his team through its first practice Saturday.

Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive lineman Aaron Donald are among star players back from a team that finished the 2018 season with a 13-3 record, and then defeated the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints before losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Safety Eric Weddle and linebacker Clay Matthews are veteran additions for a team that also might count on several rookies, including safety Taylor Rapp, running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback David Long and defensive lineman Greg Gaines.

McVay, in line for a possible contract extension, is expected to once again hold out starters and key rotational players from preseason games.

Advertisement

After only seven public workouts — including an Aug. 3 joint practice with the Chargers — the Rams break camp Aug. 4. Two days later, they will practice at their training facility at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, and then leave for Napa, where they will practice with the Oakland Raiders for two days before the Aug. 10 preseason opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Rams leave Aug. 15 for Hawaii, where they will play a “home” game against the Dallas Cowboys in Honolulu on Aug. 17.

The Rams play the Denver Broncos on Aug. 24 at the Coliseum, and conclude the preseason Aug. 29 on the road against the Houston Texans.

The Rams open the season Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.

Etc.

Admission to training camp practices is free, but tickets are required. Register at therams.com/trainingcamp. Ticket registration also is available at UC Irvine. Prepaid parking is available at www.parking.uci.edu/rams. Rams players will sign autographs after practices, which will be held July 27-30 and Aug. 2-4.