Eric Weddle, former Ravens and Chargers safety, agrees to contract with Rams

The Rams were in the market for a safety, and they did not wait for the official start of free agency to find one.
Veteran Eric Weddle, released this week by the Baltimore Ravens, agreed to terms with the Rams on Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Weddle, 34, is a 12-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He played nine seasons for the Chargers, and then signed a four-year, $26-million contract with the Ravens before the 2016 season.
The NFL’s “legal tampering” period, when agents for pending free agents can negotiate with teams, begins Monday. Contracts can be signed Wednesday when the NFL’s new league year begins.
But because Weddle was cut with time remaining on his contract, he could negotiate and sign with a team before Wednesday.
Last season, the Rams paid safety Lamarcus Joyner nearly $11.3 million on the franchise tag. The Rams and Joyner did not agree to terms on a contract extension, so Joyner will become an unrestricted free agent in what has become a crowded and talented safety market.
Weddle, Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu and Ha-Ha Clinton Dix are among the safeties who are free agents.
Weddle adds another veteran presence to a secondary that features cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters and safety John Johnson.