Rams’ final roster cuts include several recent draft picks

The Rams completed their roster cuts Saturday, and several players from the last two draft classes were among them.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, running back John Kelly and linebacker Trevon Young were players from the 2018 draft class who did not make the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Dakota Allen, a seventh-round pick in April’s draft, also was cut.

Undrafted free-agent linebackers Natrez Patrick and Troy Reeder as well as receiver Nsimba Webster made a team that opens the season next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.

The Rams cut 18 players Friday, and 17 on Saturday.

General manager Les Snead said the roster is a good mix of veterans, players in their prime and young players.

Quarterback Brandon Allen was waived Friday while quarterback John Wolford was waived Saturday. The Rams are expected to sign Wolford to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Other players released Saturday were: running back Justin Davis, receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Alex Bachman, offensive linemen Chandler Brewer and Jeremiah Kolone, defensive linemen Marquise Copeland and Landis Durham, linebacker Josh Carraway and defensive backs Kevin Peterson, Dominique Hatfield, Dont’e Deayon and Steven Parker.