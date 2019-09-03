Jared Goff agrees to a four-year, $110-million guaranteed extension with Rams

At the start of training camp, Rams general manager Les Snead said signing quarterback Jared Goff to an extension was “not a matter of if, it’s just when.”

That day arrived Tuesday when the Rams agreed to terms with Goff on a four-year extension, the team announced. The extension keeps Goff under contract through the 2024 season and is worth $134 million, with $110-million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has helped lead the Rams to consecutive NFC West titles and a Super Bowl appearance last season.

Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick in 2016, received a $128-million extension from the Philadelphia Eagles that includes $107 million in guarantees.

The signings broke with what had become recent NFL practice of waiting until the end of a quarterback’s fourth season before offering extensions. Goff and Wentz share the same representation firm, REP 1 Sports.

Goff, 24, became a star and Pro Bowl selection in the last two seasons under coach Sean McVay. Goff rebounded from going 0-7 as a rookie starter under former coach Jeff Fisher’s staff to compile a 24-7 record since. Goff has completed 62% of his passes, 65 for touchdowns, with 26 interceptions.

Goff was due to earn a base salary of $4.3 million this season and carries a salary-cap number of $8.9 million, according to the website overthecap.com. In April, the Rams exercised their fifth-year option on Goff, for a salary of more than $22 million in 2020.

On May 11, after the Rams’ final workout of the offseason, Goff said he was happy for Wentz and that he had contemplated what it might mean for him. But he said he was not worried about a timeline for an extension.

“You definitely think about it,” he said, “But at the same time, I know none of that is even possible without playing well on the field, and being available on the field.

“So just continue to do what I’ve been doing the last few years and be myself and let it take care of itself.”

McVay said at the time, “As long as I’m fortunate enough to be in this role, hopefully this guy is stuck with me for a long time.”

A week after Wentz signed his extension, Snead reiterated that the Rams regarded Goff as an important part of the future.

“If a quarterback can prove he can win in this league — win two division championships and get to a Super Bowl — I think it’s obvious that at some point he will get a long-term contract from the Rams,” Snead said.

At the start of training camp, McVay and Snead received contract extensions through the 2023 season.

Goff said throughout training camp that he was not worried about the contract status of a possible extension, and that as long as he played well and continued to win games, the situation would work out.