Jimmy Garoppolo on why he’s staying with Rams rather than pursuing another QB job

Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks in January. Garoppolo will back up Matthew Stafford again next season.

Jimmy Garoppolo would not leave for just any opportunity.

The veteran quarterback, who spent last season as Matthew Stafford’s backup, said his decision to re-sign with the Rams was an easy one.

“I kind of knew where I wanted to be,” Garoppolo said Wednesday during a videoconference with reporters. “The Rams came with a strong offer, I love the people here, love the teammates. So really I’m at the point of my career, those are the little things that make a difference to me.”

Garoppolo, 33, signed a one-year contract that gives him a salary-cap number of $4.5 million, according to Overthecap.com.

Garoppolo, an 11-year veteran, played one game last season, passing for two touchdowns in a defeat by the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale.

Garoppolo said his agent explored opportunities with other teams but he decided to stay with a Rams organization that features coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

“It’s really more about the situation than the opportunity,” said Garoppolo, who also has played for the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. “There were some opportunities. But I’ve been in a bad organization and I’ve seen how it can wear on you throughout the year. Just talking to my brothers, my family, didn’t want to go through that again.”

Before and after Stafford’s contract impasse played out through February and early March, McVay and Snead said they were interested in bringing back Garoppolo.

Did the Rams discuss with Garoppolo potentially becoming the starter if Stafford did not return?

“That was kind of more of my agent. I really wasn’t even involved at that point. There were some discussions, nothing crazy. I mean 9’s the guy, man,” Garoppolo said of Stafford, referring to his jersey number. “He steers the ship and does a hell of a job doing it.”

The Rams and Garoppolo agreed to terms the day after the Rams agreed with three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. They were teammates with the Raiders in 2023.

“It will be fun seeing him again, just getting back on the same page,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo is looking forward to another successful season for the Rams, who advanced to the NFC divisional round last year before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Garoppolo has experienced being a franchise quarterback and a backup. Along the way his priorities have evolved.

“Once you get to this point in your career, you start getting older and you’ve seen a couple things, you start to enjoy the little things,” he said. “Life is short, so might as well enjoy it.”

The Rams and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year contract. Shelton, who plays guard and center, played for the Rams from 2019 to 2023 before playing last season for the Chicago Bears. ... Linebacker Christian Rozeboom, one of the Rams’ top defensive free agents, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers. ... Safety Quentin Lake was among the top 25 players who earned performance-enhanced pay, the NFL announced. Lake earned $846,653 in supplemental compensation.