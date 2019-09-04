Here’s how the Rams rookies might contribute this season

How these rookies might be contributing this season:

Taylor Rapp: Versatile second-round draft pick from Washington can line up all over the field and will provide depth at safety behind Eric Weddle and John Johnson. Also can play as a hybrid linebacker.

Darrell Henderson: Drafted in the third round ostensibly to provide coach Sean McVay with a James White-type option a la the Patriots. Also an insurance policy if star Todd Gurley is slowed or sidelined because of left knee problem.

David Long: The Rams’ second pick of the third round will play special teams while learning from and providing depth for a cornerback group that includes veterans Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Bobby Evans: Former Oklahoma tackle blocked for Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in college and was the Rams’ third pick in the third round. Like David Edwards, he has been practicing at both tackle spots and also at guard.

Greg Gaines: Hyped as a potential starting nose tackle, the fourth-round pick will probably play behind second-year pro Sebastian Joseph-Day at the outset of the season. A proven run-stopper in college at Washington.

David Edwards: Classic Wisconsin lineman in the mold of right tackle Rob Havenstein. The fifth-round pick will be a reserve swing tackle much like offensive line coach Aaron Kromer deployed Joseph Noteboom last season.

Nick Scott: Special-teams standout at Penn State is under the tutelage of special-teams coordinator John Fassel, who always finds creative ways to utilize a player with Scott’s skills. Scott was drafted in the seventh round.

Dakota Allen: The former “Last Chance U” star is on the team’s practice squad and will take advantage of every opportunity to try to be part of an inside linebacker group that includes Cory Littleton, Bryce Hager and the injured Micah Kiser. He was the Rams’ final pick in Round 7.