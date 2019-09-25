Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Jets third-rounder Jachai Polite ready for ‘fresh start’ on Rams practice squad

Former New York Jets linebacker Jachai Polite was signed to the Rams’ practice squad on Thursday.
(Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Sep. 25, 2019
8:30 PM
The Rams signed edge rusher Jachai Polite to the practice squad.

Polite, who played at Florida, was selected by the New York Jets in the third round of the draft in April. He did not make the roster after reportedly accruing fines for tardiness and other issues. The Seattle Seahawks signed him to the practice squad but released him Wednesday.

“Fresh start for sure,” Polite said. “You got to try to change for the better.”

Said McVay: “He’s going to be held to the same standards and expectations as everybody else in this building. ... Everybody has got a standard to uphold and he will be in the same line in terms of those things.”

The Rams have a history with former Florida pass rushers with bumpy starts to their pro careers. Dominque Easley played well for the Rams before his career ended because of knee injuries, and Dante Fowler has flourished.

“I’m moving forward by taking every opportunity I have and giving it my all,” Polite said. “The Rams gave me another opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times.
