Cooper Kupp’s career day helps Rams defeat Bengals

Throughout offseason workouts and training camp, Rams coach Sean McVay sounded as if he almost could not believe what he was seeing and saying.

In 2018, receiver Cooper Kupp had sustained a major knee injury that ended his season. But the third-year pro came back from surgery and — McVay noted whenever he was asked — actually looked faster and stronger.

On Sunday, Kupp continued to show it was not an illusion.

He caught seven passes for a career-best 220 yards and a touchdown as the Rams defeated the winless Cincinnati Bengals, 24-10, before 83,720 at Wembley Stadium.

Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns, running back Todd Gurley ran for one and the defense shut out the Bengals in the second half as the Rams improved their record to 5-3 heading into next week’s open date.

It was the second win in a row for a Rams team that won its first three games and then lost three in a row before defeating the Atlanta Falcons last week in Atlanta.

The Rams stayed in Atlanta for most of the week before traveling to London last Thursday.

The Rams has last played in London in 2017, when they shut out the Arizona Cardinals, 33-0, at Twickenham Stadium. They were not as dominant against the Bengals, but they had the outcome in hand with about five minutes left when they stopped the Bengals short of the goal line on a fourth down pass.

Kupp amassed 165 yards receiving in the first half, 65 coming on a double-reverse pass from Goff for a touchdown.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is tackled by Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates after one of his seven receptions Sunday at Wembley Stadium. (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

Kupp’s yardage total eclipsed his 162-yard performance last season against the Minnesota Vikings. It was the eighth time he amassed 100 yards or more receiving in a game, the fifth time this season.

Goff completed 17 of 31 passes for 372 yards

Gurley rushed for 44 yards in 10 carries, and rookie Darrell Henderson rushed for 49 yards in 11 carries.

After receiver Brandin Cooks came out of the game because of a concussion suffered sustained during the Rams’ third play, Josh Reynolds stepped in and caught three passes for 73 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown.

Andy Dalton completed 32 of 50 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals, who fell to 0-8 under first-year coach Zac Taylor, a former Rams assistant.

The Rams sacked Dalton five times. Dante Fowler and Obo Okoronkwo each had 1 1/2 sacks and Aaron Donald had one.

Goff passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns and Kupp had five catches for 165 yards in the first half as the Rams used some razzle-dazzle to build a 17-10 lead.

The Rams moved to the Bengals’ five-yard line on their first possession. But as has so often been the case this season, they were forced to settle for Greg Zuerlein’s 23-yard field goal.

Dalton answered with a drive that ended with a short field goal to tie the score.

Goff then began exploiting the Bengals inability to cover the middle of the field. He found Kupp for 31 yards and a few plays later for 21. On the next play, Reynolds broke free for a 31-yard touchdown that put the Rams ahead 10-3.

The Bengals went into the game as the NFL’s worst rushing team, but Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard went to work on the ensuing possession, grinding out gains that helped set up Dalton’s one-yard touchdown pass to Mixon to tie the score.

The Rams recaptured the momentum with the double-reverse pass for a touchdown.

Kupp started the play by moving left to right and taking a hand-off from Goff. Kupp pitched the ball to Robert Woods going right to left, and Woods then pitched the ball back to Goff.

Kupp had continued running down the right sideline and Goff fired a pass. Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb closed in on Kupp, but Webb tripped as Kupp caught the ball. Kupp then dashed down the sideline to the end zone to the delight of the crowd for a 17-10 lead.

Gurley gave the Rams all the cushion they needed with a three-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half, a drive highlighted by Kupp’s 40-yard reception.