Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Andrew Whitworth completes NFL sweep as Rams defeat his former team, the Bengals

Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) warms up with teammates before playing against the Bengals, his former team, for the first time.
Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) warms up with teammates before playing against the Bengals, his former team, for the first time.
(Frank Augstein / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2019
6:47 PM
Share
LONDON — 

Andrew Whitworth is a left tackle with nobody left.

He now has a piece of NFL history as the 12th starter in the modern era with victories over all 32 teams.

Whitworth checked his last box with Sunday’s 24-10 win over Cincinnati, the place where he spent the bulk of his career. So it all ended where he started.

“It’s unbelievable,” the 37-year-old tackle said of the synchronicity of it all. “It’s one of those things you’re really proud of, and realize the longevity and success you’ve had in your career.”

Advertisement

The 14-year veteran the mark of astounding durability in a position that’s especially brutal on the body.

Acquiring Whitworth to button down the left side of the offensive line and protect the blind side of Jared Goff was one of the first moves the Rams made after hiring coach Sean McVay in 2017. Although Todd Gurley was the team’s most valuable player that season, Whitworth was at least in that conversation.

“In my opinion, Whit’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer just because of how long he’s been doing it and the level he’s been doing it at,” Rams right guard Austin Blythe said. “He brought stability to a position that the Rams were struggling at in previous years, and also brought that veteran leadership that he had in Cincinnati.”

Rams
Rams are ready to decompress after a win against Cincinnati Bengals in London
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams
Rams
Rams are ready to decompress after a win against Cincinnati Bengals in London
The Rams, after 10 days on the road while turning around a season tipping toward collapse, could not wait to hit the streets after a 24-10 defeat of Cincinnati in London.

A two-time All-Pro, Whitworth was a team captain in eight of his 11 years with the Bengals. He has been a captain all three of his seasons with the Rams.

Advertisement

“He’s been one of the most important people in our locker room since he got here,” Goff said. “Just the way he conducts himself daily, you’re able to feed off that. I think anytime you see a guy in the NFL as long as he is, going as hard as he does in practice, you look around and go, ‘Man, if he’s doing that, I’d better be doing that.’ He sets the standard and the tempo for us.”

And, in a way, Sunday felt like practice for Whitworth.

1/8
Rams receiver Josh Reynolds celebrates after scoring a touch down against the Bengals.  (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)
2/8
Rams receiver Josh Reynolds beats the Bengals defense for a touchdown.  (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)
3/8
Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is brought down by Rams cornerback Troy Hill during the second half.  (Tim Ireland / Associated Press)
4/8
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is tackled by Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates.  (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)
5/8
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half.  (Frank Augstein / Associated Press)
6/8
Rams quarterback Jared Goff stiff-arms Bengals cornerback Tony McRae after scrambling from the pocket.  (Alex Davidson / Getty Images)
7/8
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is tackled by Bengals cornerback Tony McRae (29) during the second half.  (Tim Ireland / Associated Press)
8/8
Rams quarterback Jared Goff makes a pass against the Bengals during the second half  (Tim Ireland / Associated Press)

“A little bit in the beginning of the game, it was kind of surreal,” he said of playing against his old team. “And as the game kept going, it kind of felt like I was in training camp playing against the guys that I’ve played against forever. It was good to see everybody.”

Rams
Rams’ super sub Josh Reynolds replaces injured Brandin Cooks and burns Bengals
Rams receiver Josh Reynolds crosses the goal line on a 31-yard scoring pass play against the Bengals during the second quarter Sunday.
Rams
Rams’ super sub Josh Reynolds replaces injured Brandin Cooks and burns Bengals
Rams’ receiver Josh Reynolds continues to excel coming off the bench, this time replacing injured Brandin Cooks and scoring in a 24-10 win over Bengals.

A father of four, Whitworth brought his wife, Melissa, and their kids on this trip. They all stayed at the team hotel over the weekend, and at least one of his elementary school-aged sons was in the locker room after the game.

“When this game came out, we knew it was going to be special,” Whitworth said. “The day we signed with the Rams, we never went back. So for them, they hadn’t been back to Cincinnati. We look forward to that when I retire, but as of now we haven’t gone back. So it was good for them. They were so excited when this game was on the schedule. Wherever it was, they wanted to be there.”

Rams
Farmer: Cooper Kupp has huge hands in Rams’ victory over Bengals
BRams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs down the sideline after making a reception on a double-reverse pass.
Rams
Farmer: Cooper Kupp has huge hands in Rams’ victory over Bengals
Cooper Kupp had seven catches for 220 yards in the best performance by a wideout in the 28-game history of NFL’s London series to lead Rams over the Bengals.
More Coverage
Rams are ready to decompress after a win against Cincinnati Bengals in London
Rams’ super sub Josh Reynolds replaces injured Brandin Cooks and burns Bengals

Whitworth played on multiple Cincinnati teams that reached the postseason, but he didn’t win in the playoffs for the first time until the Rams beat Dallas last January. They then went to Louisiana, his home state, and beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game. That’s among his favorite memories, he said, but there are a lot he cherishes.

“Winning the NFC championship and getting to the Super Bowl were great,” he said. “But really I think about all the wars in the AFC North against Baltimore and Pittsburgh and Cleveland, and then coming over here and how good the NFC West has gotten. Going to Seattle and beating them the way we have, and San Fran now being a better football team. The camaraderie of those division games and what it means, it’s always so much fun.”

Advertisement

Now, having been a part of wins over all 32 teams, he has more reasons to look back fondly on this trip to the United Kingdom.

“This is my third time, and I enjoyed every moment of it,” he said of playing in London. “The fans are great. The trip’s tough on you, but once you catch up on sleep, it’s great. Especially at my point, 14 years in, every experience I’ve gotten to have in the NFL reminds you of how special this game is.”

Rams
Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Bengals by the numbers
Bengals Rams Football
Rams
Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Bengals by the numbers
A look at the significant numbers behind the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in London on Sunday.

Rams
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. He’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors, and has had unique assignments such as climbing Mount Rainier with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, traveling with an officiating crew, spending a week behind the scenes with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the “Monday Night Football” booth, piloting the Goodyear blimp and watching games on Sunday alongside John Madden. Farmer, a 1988 graduate of Occidental College, began his career at small papers in the Pacific Northwest before moving on to the San Jose Mercury News, where he was an Oakland Raiders beat writer for five seasons. At various times, he has also been a beat writer covering the NBA, PGA Tour, and college football and basketball.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement