Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Bengals by the numbers

A look at the significant numbers behind the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in London on Sunday.

220

Career-high receiving yards for Rams’ Cooper Kupp, eclipsing previous high of 162 vs. Minnesota last season. He has five 100-yard-plus games this season.

160

Career catches for Kupp, reaching the plateau in the fewest games by a Ram in the Super Bowl era (31). He had seven catches on 10 targets Sunday against the Bengals.

12

Rams’ offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth became 12th starter to record victories against all 32 teams, the Bengals being his previous employer.

5

Sacks of Andy Dalton by the Rams, including 1 1/2 by both Dante Fowler and Obo Okoronkwo, and one by Aaron Donald. Dalton has lost 11 starts in a row.

9

Consecutive games without a 100-yard rushing performance by Rams’ Todd Gurley, his longest streak since 20 in 2015-17. He ran 10 times for 44 yards Sunday against the Bengals.