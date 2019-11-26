Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters get heated after Rams’ loss to Ravens

Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters left all their words on the field.

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ 45-6 rout of the Rams on Monday night, neither cornerback wanted to discuss their postgame confrontation, which required team staffers to separate the players in a heated incident caught by ESPN’s cameras that carried on all the way back to the locker rooms.

Peters, the former Rams cornerback who was traded to the Ravens last month the day before before Ramsey was acquired, walked out of the Coliseum without speaking with the media. Ramsey declined to discuss the dust-up.

“If you’ve got questions about the game, I’ll answer that,” Ramsey said. “Other than that, I ain’t going to answer no B.S.”

Moments after the game ended, Peters was embracing Rams staff member Jacques McClendon when Ramsey approached. It’s unclear who sparked the confrontation, but suddenly Peters and Ramsey were shouting in each other’s faces. Peters, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, appeared to direct an expletive Ramsey’s way.

The drama continued up the tunnel that leads to both teams’ locker rooms. Ramsey, who didn’t remove his helmet until after disappearing into the locker room, had to be restrained by team personnel all the way off the field. He appeared to be waiting for Peters, who trotted off minutes later shirtless and shouting.

Peters reportedly boasted during his tirade: “We knocked you out of the playoffs,” referencing the fact that the Rams’ loss to the Ravens dropped them to 6-5 and two games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC’s second wild-card spot. The Ravens won their seventh straight to remain in second place in the AFC.

Peters, who played 22 games for the Rams after being traded to Los Angeles ahead of the 2018 season, claimed last week that he didn’t feel any extra motivation playing his former team.

“That’s done for me,” he said. “I’ve been here [in Baltimore] for four weeks. Just trying to play football.”

Peters passionately celebrated a fourth-quarter interception of Jared Goff, though, spinning the ball in the end zone before taking part in a choreographed pose with his new teammates in front of the stands.

“Marcus is out there doing what he does best,” Rams running back Todd Gurley said. “He’s going to make his presence known. He’s going to make you pay for mistakes. That’s kind of what he did tonight.”

Peters’ interception was third with the Ravens and fifth of the season.

“He wanted to come in and get this win like you always do when you go back home,” Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon told reporters. “For him to get that pick late in the game really killed everything. They had a little momentum, were getting first downs, and Pete came up with that huge pick. He’s going to let you know about it. We love that guy in the locker room.”