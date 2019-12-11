Salaries aside, Rams’ Jared Goff and Cowboys’ Dak Prescott need to be money on Sunday

Before the season, the Rams removed a potential burden from quarterback Jared Goff’s shoulders by signing him to a massive extension.

The $134-million deal, which included a record $110 million in guarantees, preemptively ensured that Goff would not have to play the final season of his rookie contract in 2020 while trying to prove his worth.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is doing just that — he reportedly turned down a $30-million-a year deal before the season — and he has not flinched.

Prescott is earning about $2.1 million this season, according to overthecap.com. He has passed for an NFL-best 4,122 yards, and has connected for 24 touchdown passes, with 11 interceptions.

“He’s been doing a great job,” Goff said Wednesday. “There has been a lot of outside noise, and I think he’s handled it as well as he can.”

Would Goff be surprised if Prescott ultimately agrees to an extension that eclipses his deal?

“Not at all,” Goff said. “He’s a great player and he deserves everything coming his way.”

Goff, the first pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and Prescott, a fourth-round pick that year, will play against each other as pros for the third time Sunday when the Rams travel to AT&T Stadium for a game with playoff implications for both teams.

The Rams have an 8-5 record and they are chasing Minnesota Vikings (9-4) for an NFC wild-card spot. The Cowboys (6-7) are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

Goff and the Rams offense are coming off productive performances in victories over the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.

“We’ve been able to find that rhythm,” said Goff, who has completed 63% of his passes for 3,712 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions.

In the 34-7 victory over the Cardinals, Goff passed for 424 yards and two touchdowns. Last Sunday, in the 28-12 victory over the Seahawks, he passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns. He also had passes intercepted on two consecutive third-quarter possessions. One was returned for a touchdown.

Despite those miscues, McVay said Goff has been “making great decisions” in recent games.

“He’s throwing the ball with accuracy and anticipation,” McVay said. “Being a point guard like we talk about.”

Passing game coordinator Shaw Waldron said Goff was unflappable.

“When the bad things happen,” Waldron said, “he’s ‘Steady Eddie.’ ”

Goff performed efficiently the last time he played on the road against the Cowboys. In 2017, he passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-30 victory. Prescott passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception.

Last season, Goff passed for 186 yards in a 30-22 divisional-round playoff victory over the Cowboys at the Coliseum. Prescott passed for 266 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a touchdown.

Goff is looking forward to playing the Cowboys again at AT&T Stadium, which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opened in 2009.

“It’s a fun place to play,” he said. “It is loud. You have to prepare for that, they’ve got good fans. ... You’re in Jerry’s world; it’s a good place to be.”

Etc.

Punt returner Nsimba Webster is still working through a hip injury, McVay said. If Webster is unable to play Sunday, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods or Brandin Cooks could return punts. ... Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (knee) will be a full participant in practice this week, McVay said. Rookie Bobby Evans has started at right tackle and played well in the last four games. … The Rams held two walk-throughs Wednesday. They will practice Thursday.