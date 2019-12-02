Todd Gurley helps lift Rams to a ‘much-needed win’ against Broncos

It was quarterback Jared Goff’s big day, but Rams running back Todd Gurley also played a significant role in the offense’s season-best performance during Sunday’s 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Gurley rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown in 19 carries.

It was the third time this season that coach Sean McVay had given the ball to Gurley at least 18 times, and the Rams won all three, against the Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.

Goff passed for 424 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception, and took advantage of the play-action opportunities set up by Gurley. Six days after gaining only 221 yards in a 45-6 rout by the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams amassed 549 yards against the Cardinals.

“Kind of the total opposite,” Gurley said, “but a much-needed win.”

The Ravens, of course, are one of the NFL’s strongest teams this season. The Cardinals are rebuilding with first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

But that did not dissuade Gurley from enjoying a dominating victory that improved the Rams’ record to 7-5 and kept them in contention for a third consecutive playoff appearance. The Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (9-2) in the NFC West and the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) in the race for an NFC wild-card spot.

The Seahawks play the Vikings on “Monday Night Football.” The Rams play the Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum.

Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four NFL seasons. He has rushed for 642 yards and eight touchdowns this season and also has caught a touchdown pass.