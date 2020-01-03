Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is voted an All-Pro for a fifth time

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team for the fifth time in six NFL seasons.

Donald, the NFL defensive player of the year in 2017 and 2018, had 12½ sacks this season for a Rams team that finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

Donald was the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He has been voted first-team All-Pro every season except his rookie year. Donald has 72 career sacks, including 20½ in 2018, the most by an interior defensive lineman.

The All-Pro team is selected by a panel of 50 national media members. Donald received 49 votes. Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the other interior lineman voted to the first team.

