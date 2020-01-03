Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is voted an All-Pro for a fifth time

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is shown during a game against the Cardinals on Dec. 1, 2019.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had 12½ sacks this season.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Jan. 3, 2020
4:53 PM
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team for the fifth time in six NFL seasons.

Donald, the NFL defensive player of the year in 2017 and 2018, had 12½ sacks this season for a Rams team that finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

Donald was the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He has been voted first-team All-Pro every season except his rookie year. Donald has 72 career sacks, including 20½ in 2018, the most by an interior defensive lineman.

The All-Pro team is selected by a panel of 50 national media members. Donald received 49 votes. Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the other interior lineman voted to the first team.

Los Angeles Times reporters do not participate in the voting.

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
