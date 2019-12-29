Rams end season and Coliseum tenure with a victory over the Cardinals

The Rams bid farewell to the Coliseum on Sunday, closing out their four-year stay with a 31-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jared Goff passed for three touchdowns and the defense forced five turnovers as the Rams finished their disappointing 9-7 season on a high note.

Now it’s on to Inglewood, where SoFi Stadium will open in 2020.

There could be staff changes and there definitely will be player movement for the Rams during an offseason that will be spent trying to correct problems that plagued a team that played in the Super Bowl last season.

For a day, anyway, the Rams took solace in finishing with a winning record for the third year in a row.

In their four seasons at the Coliseum, the Rams changed the image of a franchise that had not made the playoffs since 2004 and had not had a winning season since 2003.

In 2016, the Rams went 4-12 under former coach Jeff Fisher. But Sean McVay guided the Rams to an 11-5 record and NFC West title in 2017. Last season, the Rams finished 13-3 and won two playoff games en route to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

The franchise aimed to roll into its new stadium after another playoff run.

But that won’t happen.

Goff completed 29 of 45 passes for 319 yards. He finished the season with 22 touchdown passes and a career-worst 16 interceptions.

Running back Todd Gurley rushed for 68 yards in 20 carries. Gurley finished with career low 857 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Cornerback Darious Williams and safety Taylor Rapp intercepted passes for the Rams. And Rapp and linebacker Cory Littleton recovered fumbles.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the draft, completed 26 of 42 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Running back Malcolm Brown’s short touchdown run and Goff’s touchdown pass to receiver Cooper Kupp helped the Rams build a 17-10 halftime lead.

Williams intercepted a pass by Murray during the first series of the second half, but the Rams failed to capitalize.

That gave Murray another opportunity — and this time he tied the score with a short touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd.

The Rams answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that Goff finished with a short touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee for a 24-17 lead.

Rapp set up the Rams for a potential go-ahead touchdown or field goal when he intercepted a deep pass early in the fourth quarter.

Goff connected with receiver Robert Woods for 37 yards early in an eight-play drive. They teamed up again for an 11-yard touchdown pass that increased the lead to 31-17.

The Cardinals pulled to within seven points on Kenyan Drake’s short touchdown run with just under four minutes left.

The Cardinals got the ball back with one minute left but the Rams held them off for the victory.