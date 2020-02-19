Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Sophie Luoto has been promoted to the Rams director of football operations

(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Feb. 19, 2020
6:06 PM
Luoto, who has been the Rams' manager of football administration in the player personnel department, replaces Bruce Warwick, who left after the season to become the chief of staff for Florida State football.

Luoto, who has been the Rams’ manager of football administration in the player personnel department, replaces Bruce Warwick, who left after the season to become the chief of staff for Florida State football.

Luoto will be in charge of team and scouts travel, operation of the team’s Thousand Oaks practice facility, coordination of visits by pro and former college players to Rams facilities, and compliance with the NFL on game day operations. Luoto also will oversee the team’s future practice facility, the site for which has not been selected.

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times.
