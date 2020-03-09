Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Sean McVay and Rams hire Justin Lovett as strength and conditioning coach

Rams-Cowboys
Rams head coach Sean McVay
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 9, 2020
7:26 PM
The Rams have hired Justin Lovett as strength and conditioning coach, the team announced Monday.

Lovett replaces Ted Rath, who left in February to join the Philadelphia Eagles staff after three seasons with the Rams.

Lovett was Purdue University’s director of football strength and conditioning the last three years. He also has worked at Western Kentucky and was an assistant strength coach at Georgia. Lovett interned and then worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Denver Broncos in 2010 and 2011.

The Rams begin their offseason program April 20.

Rams
Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
