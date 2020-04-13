Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams sign two kickers in attempt to replace departed Greg Zuerlein

Greg Zuerlein lines up a field goal during his days with the Rams.
Greg Zuerlein, who has signed as a free agent with the Cowboys, was the Rams placekicker going back to their days in St. Louis.
( Michael Thomas / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
April 13, 2020
1:12 PM
Seeking a kicker to replace Greg Zuerlein, the Rams on Monday agreed to terms with Lirim Hajrullahu, who played six seasons in the Canadian Football League, and former XFL kicker Austin MacGinnis.

Zuerlein signed with the Dallas Cowboys after playing eight seasons for the Rams. His 57-yard field goal in overtime of the NFC championship game sent the Rams to Super Bowl LIII to finish the 2018 season.

Hajrullahu, 29, played for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton in the CFL. In 2017, his 32-yard field goal with 53 seconds left gave Toronto a 27-24 victory over Calgary to win the Grey Cup.

Hajrullahu made 47 of 55 field-goal attempts for Hamilton last season.

MacGinnis, 24, made 10 of 10 field-goal attempts for the Dallas Renegades before the XFL shut down operations. MacGinnis played in college at Kentucky and also played for Memphis in the defunct Alliance of American Football.

Rams
Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times.
