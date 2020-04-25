Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams’ Les Snead ran into a glitch during Day 2 of NFL draft

Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 25.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
April 25, 2020
The first virtual draft in NFL history went off without a major problem for the Rams but it did include a glitch on Friday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams had spent weeks using online technology for meetings and other pre-draft business. The Rams navigated their way and “hadn’t had trouble at all,” general manager Les Snead said.

But about 10 picks before the Rams made their first choice in the second round, internet service went out at Snead’s Malibu home.

“It was gone,” Snead said. “It was wiped out.”

Joked coach Sean McVay: “I think he probably almost lost his mind and put his hand through a screen before we picked.”

Jeff Graves, the Rams’ manager of information technology, was on site at Snead’s home. Graves had set up systems and multiple backups at the homes of Snead, McVay, chief operating officer Kevin Demoff and vice president Tony Pastoors.

Snead credited Graves for fixing the problem during a 30-minute time frame.

“I don’t know how he did it, but I did find out that there was a truck at the end of the night parked outside of my house pumping, I guess, service to us,” Snead said.

Snead went on to select four players during the second and third rounds — running back Cam Akers, receiver Van Jefferson, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and safety Terrell Burgess.

Snead said the glitch “was not anything to do with like the NFL.”

McVay could not help getting in a good-natured jab at Snead.

“It was user error,” he said, laughing.

The draft concludes Saturday with selections in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Rams
Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
