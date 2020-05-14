Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Peyton Manning speaks with Rams players as part of team’s virtual offseason

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
(Justin Casterline / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
May 14, 2020
2:03 PM
Rams coach Sean McVay called on another guest speaker for the Rams virtual offseason program.

On Thursday, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning addressed the team for about 30 minutes and took questions for another 30 minutes, a team official said.

Linebacker Micah Kiser tweeted about the visit: “As an aspiring ball guy and young player, getting to hear a raw and unfiltered Peyton Manning talk ball was absolutely incredible.”

Manning is the second guest speaker to address the Rams.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke to the team and answered questions during the first week of the program, which is scheduled to run through June 26.

