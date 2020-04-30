Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Clippers coach Doc Rivers speaks to Rams players about leadership and winning

Clippers coach Doc Rivers instructs his players.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers spent time Thursday speaking to Rams players and answering questions about winning through teamwork.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
8:15 PM
Clippers coach Doc Rivers addressed the Rams on Thursday, the first in a series of guest speakers coach Sean McVay has said he plans to call upon during his team’s virtual offseason program.

Rivers spoke for about 30 minutes and then answered questions for about 30 minutes during a videoconference that included about 100 players and coaches, a Rams spokesman said.

Rivers coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2008. The Clippers were second in the Western Conference when the NBA suspended its season in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

New Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson said Rivers spoke about leadership, teamwork and winning.

“Everyone matters — to whoever’s playing, whoever’s not playing, like every single link has to be connected,” Robinson said. “So you have to have that leadership and that togetherness, on and off the court, to understand what you want to accomplish and achieve.”

The Rams’ offseason program is scheduled to run through June 26. McVay has said he would like to connect with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about speaking to the Rams.

RamsClippers
Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
