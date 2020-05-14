Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams can’t wait to watch the final episodes of ‘The Last Dance’

Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan, left, and Scottie Pippen in May 1997.
(Vincent Laforet / AFP via Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
May 14, 2020
5:39 PM
The final episodes of the “The Last Dance” air on Sunday, and the Rams will be among the interested viewers.

Receiver Robert Woods said the Rams have been closely following the 10-part series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, using it as a bonding mechanism during their virtual offseason program.

“We discuss it, and really just talking about the mindset and the team camaraderie, what we need from each other,” said Woods, who was six years old when the Bulls won their third title in a row to finish the 1997-98 season. “And I think the biggest thing is just seeing that mindset, how you compete and making sure every single guy has that same mindset.”

Woods said team leaders have been using the series to help them set a tone.

“Everything we do to where we’re pushing each other to be great,” he said.

Watching and discussing “The Last Dance,” is just one of the basketball-related elements of the Rams offseason program. Coach Sean McVay brought in Clippers coach Doc Rivers via videoconference to speak to the team and answer questions. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning addressed the team virtually on Thursday.

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
