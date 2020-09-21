Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Darious Williams makes his presence known in ‘lights out’ Rams secondary

Rams' Darious Williams intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone
Rams’ Darious Williams intercepts a pass intended for the Eagles’ J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone Sunday in Philadelphia.
(Laurence Kesterson / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2020
8:32 AM
UPDATED8:32 AM
PHILADELPHIA — 

Rams cornerback Darious Williams made one of the biggest plays in the Rams’ 37-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when he intercepted a third-quarter pass in the end zone.

Williams is not a starter in a secondary that includes star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, cornerback Troy Hill and safeties John Johnson and Jordan Fuller. But he is a big contributor to a position group that has helped the Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles.

“We’re young but I think the only thing we really need is communication,” Williams said after Sunday’s game. “That’s what we came out there and did [Sunday]. We also did that that Week 1.

“As long as we build our communication, we’re lights out in the secondary.”

The Rams were leading, 21-16, when Williams stepped in front of Eagles receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and intercepted Carson Wentz’s pass.

“I got pretty aggressive and tried to force one in there,” Wentz said. “[Williams] made a great play. I have to be smarter in that situation.”

The Rams converted the turnover into a field goal.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff said Williams’ play was “huge.”

“Darious is a great player and it was exciting to see that,” Goff said. “Ultimately with those plays we try to score off them. Any time you get points off turnovers, that’s a big win for us.”

Hill intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.

