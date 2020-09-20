With Cam Akers down, Darrell Henderson steps up at running back for Rams

Rookie running back Cam Akers suffered a rib injury early and veteran running back Malcolm Brown suffered a finger injury late during Sunday’s 37-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but second-year pro Darrell Henderson stepped up with the best performance of his career.

Henderson rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown in 12 carries, and caught two passes for 40 yards as the Rams amassed 191 yards rushing. Brown rushed for 47 yards in 11 carries, and Akers had 13 yards in three carries. Receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson combined for 37 yards in six carries.

A hamstring injury sidelined Henderson near the end of training camp, and he got only limited opportunities in the Rams’ season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Against the Eagles, Henderson showed the skills that coach Sean McVay has been talking about since the Rams selected Henderson in the third round of the 2018 draft.

“Darrell did great,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “He really stepped up and did a good job. I think Cam, those three guys kind of rotating and then Cam going down early, Darrell had to step up in a game where he probably wasn’t expecting to get that many touches.

“Then Malcolm went down late, and again he was in there by himself the whole time.”

Kupp bounces back

Receiver Cooper Kupp fumbled on a late second-quarter punt return, setting up the Eagles for a touchdown that enabled them to trim a Rams lead to 21-16. Kupp, however, made several clutch third-down catches and finished with five receptions for 81 yards.

“He’s level-headed and I know he was bummed,” Goff said of Kupp’s fumble. “No one is harder on themselves than he is.

“He was able to shake it off pretty quickly and I’m proud of him for that. In the past when he was younger, I think he could put himself in a hole and would think long and hard about it. It was good to see him move right past it. ‘Alright, let’s go. I made a mistake.’ ”

McVay said he still trusted Kupp.

“He ended up making a couple of guys miss, then the ball got a little bit loose,” McVay said. “Those are great learning opportunities. Like any great competitor, it’s about your ability to respond.”