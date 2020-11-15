Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams’ 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks by the numbers

Rams running back Malcolm Brown scores a touchdown between Seahawk defenders Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed.
Rams running back Malcolm Brown scores a touchdown between Seahawks defenders Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed in the second quarter. The touchdown helped the Rams take a first-half lead. The Rams are unbeaten under coach Sean McVay when they lead at halftime.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

31-0

The Rams’ record under coach Sean McVay when leading at halftime. The Rams are the only team without such a loss starting with McVay’s first season in 2017.

8

Number of games the Rams have allowed three or fewer points in the second half this season. The Seahawks’ only second-half points came with 29 seconds remaining.

6

Number of times the Rams have allowed 25 or fewer points in a game this season.

3

Turnovers committed by Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who had two passes intercepted and also fumbled. He has 10 turnovers in the Seahawks’ three losses.

6

Sacks for the Rams, including three by Leonard Floyd, two by Terrell Lewis and one by Michael Brockers. Floyd also recovered a fumble.

Summary

SEATTLE 7 6 0 3 — 16
RAMS 10 7 6 0 — 23

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Forbath 23, 9:37. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 5:23. Key plays: Goff 11 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-1, Goff 31 pass to Kupp. RAMS 3, Seattle 0.

Seattle — Collins 13 run (Myers kick), 6:00. Drive: 7 plays, 78 yards, 3:37. Key plays: Homer kick return to Seattle 22, Wilson 22 pass to Olsen on 3rd-and-1, Wilson 21 pass to Swain. Seattle 7, RAMS 3.

RAMS — Henderson 1 run (Forbath kick), 2:24. Drive: 7 plays, 77 yards, 3:36. Key plays: Webster kick return to RAMS 23, Goff 39 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4, Goff 14 pass to Higbee, Goff 16 pass to Everett. RAMS 10, Seattle 7.

Second Quarter

RAMS — M.Brown 7 run (Forbath kick), 6:19. Drive: 13 plays, 93 yards, 6:57. Key plays: Akers 17 run, M.Brown 13 run on 3rd-and-1, Goff 11 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-9, Goff 10 pass to Reynolds. RAMS 17, Seattle 7.

Seattle — Field goal Myers 37, 3:45. Drive: 6 plays, 49 yards, 2:34. Key plays: Homer kick return to Seattle 32, Wilson 39 pass to Lockett, Wilson 5 pass to Homer on 3rd-and-11. RAMS 17, Seattle 10.

Seattle — Field goal Myers 61, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 1:11. Key plays: Wilson 12 pass to Homer, Wilson 11 run, Wilson 10 pass to DALLAS, Wilson 13 pass to Dallas. RAMS 17, Seattle 13.

Third Quarter

RAMS — M.Brown 1 run (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 14 plays, 88 yards, 6:45. Key plays: Henderson 16 run, Goff 17 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-13, Goff 21 pass to Reynolds, Goff 7 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-5, D.Reed 3-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 23, Seattle 13.

Fourth Quarter

Seattle — Field goal Myers 39, :25. Drive: 13 plays, 74 yards, 3:04. Key plays: Dallas 5 run on 3rd-and-1, Ramsey 29-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-6, Wilson 14 run on 3rd-and-2, Wilson 15 run on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 23, Seattle 16.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: SEATTLE, Wilson 8-60, Collins 11-43, Dallas 2-8, Moore 1-2. RAMS, Akers 10-38, Brown 6-33, Henderson 7-28, Goff 5-4, Woods 1-3.

PASSING: SEATTLE, Wilson 22-37-2-248. RAMS, Goff 27-37-0-302.

RECEIVING: SEATTLE, Lockett 5-66, Swain 3-37, Homer 3-19, Olsen 2-33, Metcalf 2-28, Dallas 2-23, Moore 2-16, Dissly 1-16, Hollister 1-6, Collins 1-4. RAMS, Reynolds 8-94, Kupp 5-50, Woods 5-33, Higbee 3-60, Everett 2-27, Brown 2-18, Jefferson 1-15, Henderson 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: SEATTLE, None. RAMS, Webster 1-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS: SEATTLE, Homer 3-87, D.Reed 1-49. RAMS, Webster 2-37.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: SEATTLE, D.Reed 10-0-0, Wagner 7-0-0, Adams 6-1-2, Diggs 5-1-0, Flowers 5-1-0, Wright 5-1-0, Brooks 4-2-0, Amadi 3-0-0, Ford 2-3-1, Robinson 2-0-0, Collier 1-1-0, Neal 0-1-0, J.Reed 0-1-0. RAMS, Kiser 10-2-0, Johnson 8-0-0, Floyd 5-0-3, Hill 3-1-0, Fuller 3-0-0, Joseph-Day 3-0-0, Lewis 2-0-2, Brockers 2-0-1, Ramsey 2-0-0, Robinson 2-0-0, Scott 2-0-0, Ebukam 1-1-0, Fox 1-0-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Rapp 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: SEATTLE, None. RAMS, Williams 2-19.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.

Attendance — 0.

Rams
