Rams’ 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 23-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, their first setback in their new stadium.



6-23

The 49ers’ record with a starting quarterback other than Jimmy Garoppolo since 2017. They are 22-8 with Garoppolo starting.



5-3

The 49ers’ record against the Rams since 2017. No other team has beaten the Rams more than twice during that span.



12½

Sacks by the Rams’ Aaron Donald against the 49ers in 13 games after the defensive tackle recorded another Sunday. That’s his most against any opponent.

133

Yards receiving for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who caught 11 passes on 13 targets. He had three catches for 35 yards on the deciding drive.



8:06

The 49ers’ advantage in time of possession, the visitors holding the ball for 34:03 compared to 25:57 for the Rams.

Summary

San Francisco 7 0 10 6 — 23

RAMS 3 0 10 7 — 20

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 48, 6:52. Drive: 6 plays, 41 yards, 2:19. Key plays: Fuller 2 interception return to RAMS 29, Goff 30 pass to Woods. RAMS 3, San Francisco 0.

San Francisco — Mostert 8 run (Gould kick), 4:10. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:42. Key plays: Mullens 33 pass to Samuel, Mullens 26 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 7, RAMS 3.

Third Quarter

San Francisco — Kinlaw 27 interception return (Gould kick), 14:22. San Francisco 14, RAMS 3.

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 46, 4:30. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 5:36. Key plays: Wilson 4 run on 3rd-and-1, Mullens 26 pass to Samuel, Long 12-yard defensive pass interference penalty. San Francisco 17, RAMS 3.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 41, 2:38. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 1:52. Key plays: Goff 33 pass to Kupp, Goff 14 pass to Reynolds. San Francisco 17, RAMS 6.

RAMS — Hill 20 fumble return (Gay kick), 2:32. San Francisco 17, RAMS 13.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 14:17. Drive: 3 plays, 68 yards, 1:15. Key play: Akers 61 run. RAMS 20, San Francisco 17.

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 44, 3:11. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 5:34. Key plays: Mullens 12 pass to Bourne, Mullens 20 pass to Juszczyk. San Francisco 20, RAMS 20.

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 42, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 2:10. Key plays: Mullens 24 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-2, Juszczyk 2 run on 4th-and-1, Mostert 4 run on 3rd-and-6, Ramsey 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 4th-and-2. San Francisco 23, RAMS 20.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: SAN FRANCISCO, Wilson 12-43, Mostert 16-43, McKinnon 3-20, Juszczyk 2-8. RAMS, Akers 9-84, Henderson 10-19, Goff 5-11, Woods 1-8, Brown 3-4.

PASSING: SAN FRANCISCO, Mullens 24-35-1-253. RAMS, Goff 19-31-2-198.

RECEIVING: SAN FRANCISCO, Samuel 11-134, Bourne 3-34, Juszczyk 2-24, Reed 2-18, McKinnon 2-11, Mostert 2-0, James 1-29, Dwelley 1-3. RAMS, Woods 7-80, Reynolds 5-40, Kupp 2-41, Everett 2-16, Brown 2-15, Higbee 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, T.Taylor 2-27. RAMS, Webster 3-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, None. RAMS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: SAN FRANCISCO, Sherman 6-1-0, Greenlaw 5-1-0, Warner 4-2-0, Verrett 4-1-0, Ward 4-1-0, Hyder 3-1-2, Armstead 3-1-0, Moseley 3-1-0, J.Taylor 3-0-0, Givens 2-0-0, Harris 2-0-0, Moore 1-2-0, Street 1-1-0, Barrett 1-0-0, Kinlaw 0-2-0. RAMS, Reeder 13-2-0, Hill 7-1-0, Johnson 5-2-0, Joseph-Day 4-3-0, Donald 4-1-1, Fox 3-0-1, Floyd 2-5-0, Scott 2-3-0, Gaines 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Brockers 1-3-0, Fuller 1-3-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0, Ramsey 0-2-0, Ebukam 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: SAN FRANCISCO, Kinlaw 1-27, Sherman 1-18. RAMS, Fuller 1-2.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: SAN FRANCISCO, Gould 50.

Officials — Referee Scott Novak, Ump Steven Woods, HL Kent Payne, LJ Thomas Eaton, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ John Jenkins, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Jimmy Oldham.

Attendance — 0.

