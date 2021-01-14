Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams scouting director Brad Holmes to become Detroit Lions general manager

A closeup of Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore's hand resting on his helmet as he takes a knee prior to a game.
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes to become their general manager.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Brad Holmes, the Rams’ director of college scouting, has agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions to become the team’s general manager, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Holmes, 41, has worked for the Rams for 18 years, starting as a public relations intern before joining the scouting department and working his way up to become a director, a position he’s held for the last eight years.

Holmes had a hand in the selection of first-round picks such as running back Todd Gurley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff and lower-round picks such as receiver Cooper Kupp, safety John Johnson and safety Jordan Fuller, among others.

Holmes, who lives in Atlanta, also had interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their general manager position.

Rams

With Holmes leaving for a general manager post, the Rams could be awarded two draft picks.

The NFL this season adopted a resolution that would award two third-round compensation picks to teams that lose a minority personnel executive who becomes a general manager.

The plan has been approved by the NFL Players Assn., meaning the Rams will receive one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022.

Rams
Gary Klein

