Rams scouting director Brad Holmes to become Detroit Lions general manager

Brad Holmes, the Rams’ director of college scouting, has agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions to become the team’s general manager, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Holmes, 41, has worked for the Rams for 18 years, starting as a public relations intern before joining the scouting department and working his way up to become a director, a position he’s held for the last eight years.

Holmes had a hand in the selection of first-round picks such as running back Todd Gurley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff and lower-round picks such as receiver Cooper Kupp, safety John Johnson and safety Jordan Fuller, among others.

Holmes, who lives in Atlanta, also had interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their general manager position.

With Holmes leaving for a general manager post, the Rams could be awarded two draft picks.

The NFL this season adopted a resolution that would award two third-round compensation picks to teams that lose a minority personnel executive who becomes a general manager.

The plan has been approved by the NFL Players Assn., meaning the Rams will receive one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022.