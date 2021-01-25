Rams sign quarterback Devlin Hodges to reserve/future contract

The Rams signed quarterback Devlin Hodges to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Monday.

In 2019, as an undrafted rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hodges played in eight games after Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph suffered injuries. He went 3-3 as a starter, passing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He was on the Steelers practice squad last season.

Hodges, 6 feet1 and 210 pounds, played in college at Samford.

He was on track to be a Steelers practice squad player in 2019, but when the team traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hodges was elevated to No. 3 quarterback behind Roethlisberger and Rudolph.

Advertisement

Hodges, 24, is one of five quarterbacks who are on the Rams roster or have signed a reserve/future contract, including Jared Goff, John Wolford, Blake Bortles and Bryce Perkins.

The Rams also announced Monday that they signed safety Jake Gervase to a reserve/future contract.