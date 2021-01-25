Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams sign quarterback Devlin Hodges to reserve/future contract

Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges throws a pass in 2019.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges has been signed by the Rams.
(Don Wright / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
The Rams signed quarterback Devlin Hodges to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Monday.

In 2019, as an undrafted rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hodges played in eight games after Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph suffered injuries. He went 3-3 as a starter, passing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He was on the Steelers practice squad last season.

Hodges, 6 feet1 and 210 pounds, played in college at Samford.

He was on track to be a Steelers practice squad player in 2019, but when the team traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hodges was elevated to No. 3 quarterback behind Roethlisberger and Rudolph.

Hodges, 24, is one of five quarterbacks who are on the Rams roster or have signed a reserve/future contract, including Jared Goff, John Wolford, Blake Bortles and Bryce Perkins.

The Rams also announced Monday that they signed safety Jake Gervase to a reserve/future contract.

Rams
Gary Klein

