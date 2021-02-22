Stanford’s Kevin Carberry is expected to become Rams’ offensive line coach

Kevin Carberry, offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Stanford the last three seasons, is expected to join the Rams’ staff as offensive line coach, said people with knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly about personnel moves until they are complete.

Carberry replaces Aaron Kromer, who is no longer part of the staff after serving as offensive line coach since 2017 and run game coordinator since 2018.

Rams coach Sean McVay worked with Carberry in 2016 as members of the Washington Football Team’s staff. McVay was offensive coordinator, Carberry assistant offensive line coach.

Carberry also was an offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 and 2015.