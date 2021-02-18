Another coach, Aaron Kromer, is leaving Sean McVay’s Rams staff

Aaron Kromer, the Rams’ offensive line coach since 2017 and run-game coordinator since 2018, is no longer part of the coach Sean McVay’s staff, people with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The New York Daily News was first to report Kromer’s departure, citing unnamed sources in a report that Ben Wilkerson, the New York Giants’ assistant offensive line coach, had interviewed with the Rams. Kromer’s biography is no longer listed on the Rams website.

Kromer is the seventh coach to depart a staff that helped lead the Rams to a 10-6 record and advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley is now the coach of the Chargers. Linebackers coach Joe Barry is the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant is now pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Offensive assistant Shane Waldron is the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, and offensive line assistant Andy Dickerson is the Seahawks’ run game coordinator. Assistant quarterback coach Liam Coen is offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky.