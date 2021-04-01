Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass.
Matthew Stafford played with a bandage on his throwing hand when he suffered an injury last season.
(Nic Antaya / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford last month underwent a surgical procedure on his right thumb but is not expected to miss any of the team’s offseason workouts or training camp, a team spokesperson said Thursday.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue first reported Stafford’s surgery.

The Rams acquired Stafford, 33, in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions for quarterback Jared Goff and two first-round draft picks.

Stafford has played through injuries, including several to his throwing hand, several times during his 12-year career.

Advertisement

Last season, Stafford reportedly suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb during a Nov. 15 game against the Washington Football Team. Stafford completed 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-27 victory.

Chargers

Fate of Chargers’ ownership at stake as Dean Spanos’ sister asks court to force sale

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, September 20, 2020 - Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers

Fate of Chargers’ ownership at stake as Dean Spanos’ sister asks court to force sale

A legal filing by Dea Spanos Berberian seeking to force the sale of the Chargers cites $353 million in family trust debt.

More Coverage

Spanos family quarrel is another setback for Chargers in L.A.
Jeff Bezos’ link to Chargers ownership is not his first rodeo

On March 19, during a video conference with Los Angeles reporters, Stafford downplayed his reputation for toughness, saying all players persevere through injuries.

“The quarterback probably gets a lot of attention when it comes to those things, but there’s guys up front blocking for me or playing defensive line or linebacker, whatever it is, guys all over the field are battling through things that a lot of times don’t get talked about,” he said.

Advertisement

“So, I just walk through that locker room Mondays after games and see guys beat up and know that they’re going to be out there on Sunday, and if they’re going to be out there, I sure want them to know that I’m going to be out there as well.”

Chargers

Spanos family quarrel is another setback for Chargers in L.A.

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos walks on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Chargers

Spanos family quarrel is another setback for Chargers in L.A.

The quarrel within the Spanos family doesn’t help the Chargers’ standing in Los Angeles and could lead to a sale down the road.

The Rams are accustomed to quarterbacks dealing with thumb issues.

Last season, in the second-to-last regular season game, Goff suffered a broken thumb against the Seattle Seahawks and had surgery the next day. Goff sat out the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, but came off the bench to lead the Rams to victory over the Seahawks in a wild-card playoff game.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement