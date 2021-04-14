Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams’ Aaron Donald accused of alleged assault in home town of Pittsburgh

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald talks to media via a video conference.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald talks to media via a video conference before last season, using a photo of himself flexing as a backdrop.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Pittsburgh police are reviewing a complaint that Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald allegedly was involved in an assault that left a man injured during an altercation at a nightclub last weekend.

Todd Hollis, an attorney, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday that Donald assaulted his client, DeVincent Spriggs, on April 11. Spriggs suffered a concussion, a broken nose and require 16 stitches, Hollis told the newspaper.

Hollis and Spriggs reportedly filed a complaint with police Wednesday.

Attempts to reach Hollis and Donald were not immediately successful.

The Rams said they were aware of the reports.

“We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Blotter, “Pittsburgh Police do not name alleged victims of crime or the accused unless there are charges that have been filed.”

In a blotter post Wednesday afternoon, a public information officer wrote that officers were dispatched to a hospital on Sunday at about 1 a.m. and took a report from a man who had facial injuries and an arm injury that resulted from an incident at a South Side bar.

“He told police he accidentally bumped into another male at the bar who confronted him verbally,” the post said. “He says that male and another ended up punching and kicking him. The complainant admits to throwing a bottle of alcohol, but didn’t know if he had hit anyone.”

Detectives took a report Wednesday from the complainant and his attorney about an alleged assault, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Blotter said.

“Detectives are reviewing the complaint and are consulting with the District Attorney’s office which will determine whether charges are warranted against the accused individual,” the post said. “They are also reviewing any available video footage.”

Donald, 29, was the NFL defensive player of the year last season, the third time he has received the award. Donald grew up in Pittsburgh and starred at the University of Pittsburgh before the Rams selected him with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

