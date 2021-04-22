Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams’ move to Malibu for NFL draft catches Cardinals’ attention

Rams head coach Sean McVay and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talk.
Rams head coach Sean McVay and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury before a game on Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
(Jennifer Stewart / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
The battle over the swankiest NFL draft location apparently has begun.

Last year, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury became the talk of the draft after the team tweeted a photo of him sitting on the couch at his stylish resort-style home in Arizona, pool and cabana visible through the floor-to-ceiling glass.

Last week, the Rams announced that coach Sean McVay and the team would conduct their draft from a home in Malibu.

McVay and Kingsbury are friends. Before the Cardinals hired Kingsbury — and before his abbreviated stint as USC’s offensive coordinator — McVay had offered Kingsbury a role with the Rams.

On Thursday, the Cardinals and Kingsbury had some fun at McVay’s expense.

According to the Cardinals’ website, Kingsbury was asked whether he thought the Rams’ plan was a response to his situation last year. The team tweeted “We’re on to you @RamsNFL” with an audio clip of Kingsbury.

“I really think it’s just a ploy by McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on ‘Hard Knocks,’ ” Kingsbury said. “Probably sip a little rose, dip in the ocean and make some draft picks. I think more than anything he headed up so it should be fun to watch.”

The Rams responded by tweeting “If you want an invite just say that” with a smiling emoji and a photo of shirtless Kingsbury.

