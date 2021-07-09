Advertisement
Rams

Rams will open 10 training camp practices in Irvine to the public

Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with new quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Fans will get to see what coach Sean McVay has in mind for new quarterback Matthew Stafford at open training camp practices in Irvine.
(Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
After a one-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams will return to UC Irvine for training camp, which begins July 28, the team announced Friday.

Ten practices will be open to the public before camp concludes Aug. 10. Open practices will be held July 28-31, Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 6, 9 and 10. Nearly all practices begin at 4 p.m.

Admission to practices is free, but tickets are required. Fans can register for tickets at therams.com/trainingcamp. Fan entry will be allowed 90 minutes before the start of workouts.

Cooling towels, posters, clear bags, arm sleeves and car flags are among giveaway items on select dates.

Coach Sean McVay has said that the Rams will hold preseason practices with the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders, but neither workout will be at Irvine.

The Rams will practice with the Cowboys on Aug. 7 in Oxnard. The Raiders are expected to practice with the Rams in Thousand Oaks before their preseason game on Aug. 21 at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams open the season Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.

Rams
