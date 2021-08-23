Advertisement
Rams

Rams cut Devlin Hodges, so for now Bryce Perkins has won No. 3 quarterback job

Rams QB Bryce Perkins (16) runs before just he's tackled by Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) in a preseason game.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) showed his versatility against the Raiders, clearing the way for the Rams to release veteran Devlin Hodges.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
With the Tuesday deadline for trimming rosters to 80 players looming, the Rams on Monday waived quarterback Devlin Hodges, running back Raymond Calais and defensive back Paris Ford.

Hodges, who was competing with Bryce Perkins for the No. 3 spot behind starter Matthew Stafford and back-up John Wolford, shared snaps with Perkins in a 13-6 loss to the Chargers on Aug. 14. Hodges completed 11 of 19 passes for 85 yards, with an interception.

Perkins played the entire game against the Raiders, however, nearly engineering a comeback victory.

Calais suffered a foot injury Saturday night during a 17-16 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. He is eligible to come back and be placed on injured reserve

The Rams play the Denver Broncos on Saturday in Denver. Rosters will be trimmed to 53 players by Aug. 31.

