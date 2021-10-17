Rams’ 38-11 victory over the New York Giants by the numbers
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 38-11 victory at the New York Giants on Sunday:
3
Points allowed on the first drive by the Rams defense this season, the Giants being the first to score.
6-3
Rams’ record in games after they have nine or more days off. Their previous game was a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 7.
26-11
Rams’ record outside of Los Angeles during coach Sean McVay’s tenure as coach.
5
Consecutive games Rams running back Darrell Henderson has 80-plus yards from scrimmage. Only the Browns’ Nick Chubb (six) has a longer active NFL streak. Henderson finished with 107 yards against the Giants, 78 on the ground and 29 in receptions. He ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.
20+
Points scored in all six games by the Rams this season, only the second time in the last 20 seasons they’ve accomplished the feat.
Summary
RAMS 0 28 3 7 — 38
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 8 — 11
|First Quarter
NYG — Field goal Gano 27, 9:21. Drive: 15 plays, 73 yards, 5:39. Key plays: D.Jones 17 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-14, Booker 14 run, D.Jones 16 pass to Toney, D.Jones 2 run on 3rd-and-1. N.Y. Giants 3, RAMS 0.
|Second Quarter
RAMS — Woods 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:28. Drive: 6 plays, 66 yards, 3:05. Key plays: Stafford 28 pass to Kupp, Stafford 10 pass to Higbee, Michel 15 run. RAMS 7, N.Y. Giants 3.
RAMS — Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:06. Drive: 4 plays, 12 yards, 1:17. RAMS 14, N.Y. Giants 3.
RAMS — Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 3:36. Drive: 4 plays, 14 yards, 1:17. Key plays: Rapp 13 interception return to N.Y. Giants 14, Stafford 4 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 21, N.Y. Giants 3.
RAMS — Henderson 25 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :33. Drive: 6 plays, 73 yards, 1:41. Key play: Stafford 16 pass to Kupp. RAMS 28, N.Y. Giants 3.
|Third Quarter
RAMS — Field goal Gay 32, 5:45. Drive: 14 plays, 68 yards, 9:15. Key plays: Atwell kick return to RAMS 19, Stafford 18 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-10, Henderson 10 run, Henderson 1 run on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 31, N.Y. Giants 3.
|Fourth Quarter
RAMS — Kupp 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:55. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 5:03. Key plays: Rapp 18 interception return to N.Y. Giants 49, Henderson 6 run on 4th-and-1. RAMS 38, N.Y. Giants 3.
NYG — Penny 4 run (Rudolph pass from D.Jones), 6:21. Drive: 12 plays, 53 yards, 3:27. Key plays: McKinney 0 interception return to N.Y. Giants 47, D.Jones 10 pass to C.Johnson, D.Jones 10 pass to Pettis on 3rd-and-7, D.Jones 14 pass to Shepard on 4th-and-9. RAMS 38, N.Y. Giants 11.
|INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 21-78, Michel 9-42, Stafford 2-12, Wolford 2-(minus 1). N.Y. GIANTS, Booker 12-41, Penny 3-15, Jones 3-4.
PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 22-28-1-251, Wolford 0-2-1-0. N.Y. GIANTS, Jones 29-51-3-242.
RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 9-130, Higbee 5-36, Jefferson 3-19, Woods 2-31, Henderson 2-29, D.Jackson 1-6. N.Y. GIANTS, Shepard 10-76, Pettis 5-48, Booker 4-28, Toney 3-36, Engram 3-24, C.Johnson 2-21, Rudolph 1-8, Penny 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Atwell 2-28, Kupp 1-8. N.Y. GIANTS, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Atwell 2-26, Funk 1-18. N.Y. GIANTS, Board 4-112, Holmes 2-33.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Fuller 9-2-0, Ramsey 5-1-0, Rochell 4-1-0, Deayon 4-0-0, Young 4-0-0, Reeder 3-1-0, E.Jones 2-2-0, Rapp 1-3-0, Joseph-Day 1-2-0, Floyd 1-1-1.5, Lewis 1-1-1, Donald 1-1-.5, Gaines 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-1, Kupp 1-0-0, Woods 1-0-0, Scott 0-2-0, Howard 0-1-0, J.Jones 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0, J.Williams 0-1-0. N.Y. GIANTS, Crowder 7-3-0, Peppers 5-4-0, Ryan 5-2-0, Ragland 4-3-0, L.Williams 3-4-1.5, McKinney 3-0-0, Lawrence 2-5-.5, Bradberry 2-1-0, A.Jackson 2-1-0, Shepard 2-0-0, Ojulari 1-1-0, Shelton 1-1-0, Carter 1-0-0, Coughlin 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Pettis 1-0-0, Ximines 1-0-0, A.Johnson 0-6-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Rapp 2-31, Rochell 1-1. N.Y. GIANTS, McKinney 2-23.
FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.
Officials — Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Rich Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.
