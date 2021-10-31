Rams’ 38-22 road victory over Houston Texans by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 38-22 road victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday:

7

Consecutive wins for the Rams against AFC South teams. Their last loss against that division came on Nov. 3, 2013, a 28-21 defeat to the Titans, the Rams’ opponent next week.

4

Games in which Matthew Stafford has had at least a 125 quarterback rating for the Rams, the most for him in one season during his 13-year NFL career.

10

Touchdown receptions for Cooper Kupp this season, the first Ram to record double-digit receiving scores in eight games since Hall of Famer Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch (12) in 1951.

5

Games in which Kupp has surpassed 100 yards receiving this season. He had seven catches for 115 yards against Houston. Kupp is averaging 115.5 yards receiving per game.

2

Times — this year and in 2018 — over the last 20 seasons that the Rams have scored at least 20 points in each of their first eight games.

Summary

RAMS 7 17 14 0 — 38

Houston 0 0 0 22 — 22

First Quarter

RAMS — Henderson 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:32. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:28. Key plays: Henderson 15 run, Stafford 10 pass to Higbee, Stafford 5 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 15 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. RAMS 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 27, 8:51. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 6:33. RAMS 10, Houston 0.

RAMS — Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:09. Drive: 4 plays, 12 yards, 1:55. Key play: E.Jones 19 interception return to Houston 12. RAMS 17, Houston 0.

RAMS — Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 0:30. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:19. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Higbee, Stafford 52 pass to Kupp. RAMS 24, Houston 0.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:55. Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, 1:31. Key play: Stafford 68 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 31, Houston 0.

RAMS — Woods 16 run (Gay kick), 0:02. Drive: 9 plays, 77 yards, 5:52. Key plays: Stafford 20 pass to Skowronek, Stafford 5 pass to Skowronek on 3rd-and-2, Michel 14 run. RAMS 38, Houston 0.

Fourth Quarter

Houston — Burkhead 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:08. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 3:56. Key plays: Burkhead 14 run on 3rd-and-8, Mills 10 pass to Burkhead. RAMS 38, Houston 7.

Houston — Cooks 45 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 5:00. Drive: 4 plays, 62 yards, 1:23. RAMS 38, Houston 14.

Houston — Jordan 9 pass from Mills (Mills run), 2:35. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:25. Key plays: Fairbairn onside-kick (success), recovered by C.Moore, Mills 24 pass to Conley, Mills 8 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 38, Houston 22.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 14-90, Michel 9-42, Woods 3-22, Howell 5-11. HOUSTON, Burkhead 4-21, Phillips 5-11, Lindsay 3-8, D.Johnson 2-4.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 21-32-0-305, Wolford 1-2-0-5. HOUSTON, Mills 29-38-1-310, Burkhead 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 7-115, Jefferson 3-88, Woods 3-35, Skowronek 3-30, Higbee 3-25, Michel 2-14, Henderson 1-3. HOUSTON, Cooks 6-83, Akins 5-53, N.Collins 4-55, Jordan 3-41, Burkhead 3-27, C.Moore 2-16, Phillips 2-9, Amendola 2-3, Conley 1-24, D.Johnson 1-(minus-1).

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Atwell 3-2. HOUSTON, Smith 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Kupp 1-8. HOUSTON, Smith 1-44.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, E.Jones 7-2-0.5, Deayon 6-1-0, Reeder 3-4-0, Hughes 3-0-0, Rapp 3-0-0, Fuller 2-2-0, Robinson 2-2-0, Long 2-0-0, Ramsey 2-0-0, Floyd 1-2-2, Donald 1-2-1.5, Okoronkwo 1-2-0.5, Lewis 1-1-0, Burgess 1-0-0, Gaines 0-4-0.5, Hoecht 0-1-0, Scott 0-1-0. HOUSTON, Hargreaves 6-1-0, Reid 5-5-0, Grugier-Hill 4-1-0, L.Johnson 4-1-0, Greenard 3-0-1, Thomas 2-5-0, Kirksey 2-3-0, Mitchell 2-1-0, Cunningham 1-3-0, Jenkins 1-2-0, Walker 1-2-0, M.Collins 1-1-0, Hewitt 1-1-0, Murray 1-1-0, Christian 1-0-0, Omenihu 1-0-0, Lopez 0-3-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, E.Jones 1-19. HOUSTON, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: HOUSTON, Fairbairn 45.

Officials — Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Joe Larrew, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.