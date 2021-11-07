Rams’ 28-16 loss to Tennessee Titans by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

5

Times the Titans sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, including four in the first half. Stafford had been sacked just seven times coming into the game.

3

Sacks by Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons in the first half, the most by a Titan since Jevon Kearse had three in 2000.

17-0

The Titans’ record since 2015 when scoring 20 or more points in the first half.

Advertisement

12

Season-high penalties committed by the Rams for a season-high 115 yards. Their previous highs were seven against the Giants and 85 yards against the Seahawks.

9

Games with at least 60 yards in receptions for Cooper Kupp this season, the first Ram to start a season that way since Isaac Bruce in 2000. Kupp finished with 11 catches on 13 targets for 95 yards against Tennessee.

Summary

Tennessee 0 21 0 7 — 28

RAMS 3 0 3 10 — 16

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 34, 3:46. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:47. Key plays: Ramsey 6 interception return to RAMS 35, Stafford 12 pass to Kupp, Henderson 14 run, Stafford 12 run on 3rd-and-6. RAMS 3, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Tennessee — Swaim 2 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 12:21. Drive: 1 play, 2 yards, 00:04. Key play: Long 6 interception return to RAMS 2. Tennessee 7, RAMS 3.

Tennessee — Byard 24 interception return (Bullock kick), 12:10. Tennessee 14, RAMS 3.

Tennessee — Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), 2:10. Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 7:39. Key plays: Tannehill 10 pass to Ju.Jones, Tannehill 14 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-4, Tannehill 8 pass to Ju.Jones on 3rd-and-9, Tannehill 2 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 21, RAMS 3.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 22, 8:15. Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 4:15. Key plays: Stafford 18 pass to Woods, Stafford 20 pass to Jefferson, Stafford 26 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 15 pass to Jefferson. Tennessee 21, RAMS 6.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 54, 14:55. Drive: 11 plays, 35 yards, 5:39. Key plays: Stafford 17 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 3 pass to Michel on 3rd-and-4, Michel 2 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 21, RAMS 9.

Tennessee — Peterson 1 run (Bullock kick), 3:00. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:39. Key play: Tannehill 16 pass to A.Brown. Tennessee 28, RAMS 9.

RAMS — Michel 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :24. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key plays: Stafford 13 pass to Kupp, Stafford 16 pass to Woods, Stafford 9 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10, Michel 4 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 28, RAMS 16.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: TENNESSEE, Foreman 5-29, McNichols 7-24, Peterson 10-21, Tannehill 2-3, Woodside 1-(minus 1), Johnson 1-(minus 7). RAMS, Henderson 11-55, Michel 7-20, Stafford 2-13, Woods 1-6.

PASSING: TENNESSEE, Tannehill 19-27-1-143. RAMS, Stafford 31-48-2-294.

RECEIVING: TENNESSEE, A.Brown 5-42, Ju.Jones 4-35, Swaim 4-29, McNichols 3-11, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-14, Firkser 1-7, Peterson 1-5. RAMS, Kupp 11-95, Woods 7-98, Higbee 5-51, Jefferson 3-41, Henderson 3-3, Michel 2-6.

PUNT RETURNS: TENNESSEE, Rogers 1-11. RAMS, Koski 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS: TENNESSEE, Johnson 2-50. RAMS, Howell 2-34.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: TENNESSEE, Hooker 8-4-0, J.Brown 7-0-0, Molden 6-2-0, Jackson 5-2-0, Simmons 3-3-3, Landry 3-2-.5, Long 2-4-0, Autry 2-1-1.5, Jenkins 1-4-0, N.Jones 1-1-0, Tart 1-1-0, Adeniyi 1-0-0, A.Brown 1-0-0, C.Jones 1-0-0, Byard 0-3-0, Dzubnar 0-1-0, Murchison 0-1-0. RAMS, Robinson 5-1-0, Rapp 4-0-0, Fuller 3-4-0, Floyd 3-2-1, E.Jones 3-1-0, Deayon 3-0-0, Ramsey 3-0-0, Williams 3-0-0, Donald 2-2-1, Gaines 2-1-.5, Lewis 2-0-0, Reeder 2-0-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-1-.5, Copeland 1-1-0, Corbett 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: TENNESSEE, Byard 1-24, Long 1-6. RAMS, Ramsey 1-6.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.

