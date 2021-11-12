Rams? Bucs? Cowboys? Which NFL team has the most star power? Here’s our rankings

The Rams are finally a celebrity team.

As with the Lakers and Dodgers, and to some extent the Clippers, the Rams now have a roster that features guys whose fame extends beyond their on-field accomplishments.

This didn’t happen overnight.

Wait a minute — it pretty much did. During the first half of the season, the Rams established themselves as one of the NFL’s best teams. But they did so with guys such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp — who are all superstars in the world of football but don’t really seem to qualify as celebrities outside of that.

But that has changed this month, as the Rams added a couple of household names in linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Those moves have catapulted the Rams into our list (that we just made up) of the top 10 NFL teams in terms of celebrity star power.

The rankings are completely subjective, but it helps to have players who are well known to people who don’t follow sports. Such players might regularly appear on red carpets or in commercials that air constantly even during non-sports programming. Also, dudes who are known to most by just one name, a cool nickname or their initials definitely help their team’s celebrity status.

Just where did the Rams land? You’re about to find out.