Rams

Rams make deal to add Odell Beckham Jr. to receiving corps

Former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a big addition to a Rams already great receivers squad.
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
The Rams announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckam Jr., adding another marquee player to a 7-2 team in boom-or-bust mode.

Super Bowl LVI will be played in February at SoFi Stadium, and Rams owner Stan Kroenke and team executives are sparing no expense to make sure Kroenke is the owner representing the NFC in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Last week, the Rams traded for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller, who could make his debut on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham, 29, was the 12th player chosen in the 2014 NFL draft, one pick ahead of Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Earlier in the day, Sean McVay’s smile belied what was going on behind the scenes.

Asked Thursday if the Rams had reached out to the star receiver, McVay grinned.

“We’re just focused on the Niners right now,” McVay said during a news conference, “that’s kind of where my focus is.”

Later in the media session, when asked if general manager Les Snead was still possibly pursuing Beckham, McVay smiled again.

“Les is always doing work behind the scenes,” McVay said. “Like I said, I’m focused on the Niners.”

Snead, never shy about making blockbuster moves, ultimately did it again.

OBJ starred for the New York Giants for five seasons before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, but it did not work out for Beckham or the Browns.

Beckham caught only 17 passes for 232 yards this season before he and the Browns agreed to part ways last week. Beckham cleared waivers and became a free agent.

Beckham, who has 504 career receptions — 51 for touchdowns — joins a Rams team that already experienced failure adding a star receiver to its nucleus of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Before this season, the Rams signed veteran DeSean Jackson to provide new quarterback Matthew Stafford with a deep threat. But Jackson grew frustrated with his limited role and was released the day after the trade deadline. Jackson has since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

