Ketchup-loving quarterback Patrick Mahomes lands an endorsement deal with Hunt's

Patrick Mahomes is now a ketchup pitchman. The only thing less surprising than that development would be if the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was spotted wearing one of those “I put ketchup on my ketchup” T-shirts.
Last month, an ESPN profile on Mahomes mentioned the player’s absolute love for ketchup, stating that he puts the condiment “on everything,” including steak. After that revelation took on a life of its own, Mahomes also informed the public that “everything” also includes macaroni and cheese.
So it’s been a pretty good week for the second-year player, who received his first Pro Bowl nod Wednesday. And now he’s got an endorsement deal with Hunt’s Ketchup.
He can be seen slathering the product all over a helpless bowl of mac and cheese in his first commercial for the company.
"I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt's ketchup delivers every time,'' Mahomes said in a statement released by Hunt's. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Hunt's team.''