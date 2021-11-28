Rams’ 36-28 road loss to Green Bay Packers by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 36-28 road loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday:

3

Consecutive games Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown. According to the NFL, only Matt Schaub has had a longer streak (four) since 1950.

5

Passes Stafford has had intercepted in his last three games. He had only four intercepted in the Rams’ first eight games.

0-17

Stafford’s career record against teams that entered a game at least five games above .500.

6-19

Rams’ regular-season record under coach Sean McVay when trailing at halftime. They are 41-0 when leading.

0-4

Rams’ record when allowing 25 or more points this season. They are 7-0 when allowing 24 points or fewer. They have allowed 28 points or more in three consecutive games for the first time since 2018.

Summary

RAMS 0 17 0 11 — 28

Packers 7 13 16 0 — 36

First Quarter

Green Bay — Aa.Rodgers 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:11. Drive: 3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31. Green Bay 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 45, 13:29. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:53. Green Bay 10, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Jefferson 79 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:42. Drive: 4 plays, 81 yards, 00:47. Key play: Michel kick return to RAMS 19. Green Bay 10, RAMS 7.

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 28, 9:40. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 3:02. Key play: Aa.Rodgers 54 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 13, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 36, 7:20. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 00:53. Green Bay 13, RAMS 10.

Green Bay — Cobb 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:21. Drive: 7 plays, 89 yards, 2:59. Key plays: Aa.Rodgers 27 pass to Cobb, Aa.Rodgers 43 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 20, RAMS 10.

RAMS — Henderson 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:28. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:53. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Michel, Stafford 22 pass to Kupp, Stafford 19 pass to Kupp. Green Bay 20, RAMS 17.

Third Quarter

Green Bay — Dillon 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:18. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:42. Key plays: Aa.Rodgers 28 pass to Valdes-Scantling, Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Deguara on 4th-and-2. Green Bay 27, RAMS 17.

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 29, 2:28. Drive: 6 plays, 14 yards, 2:19. Green Bay 30, RAMS 17.

Green Bay — Douglas 33 interception return (pass failed), 1:52. Green Bay 36, RAMS 17.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Beckham 54 pass from Stafford (Kupp pass from Stafford), 14:52. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:00. Key plays: Koski kick return to RAMS 20, Henderson 5 run on 3rd-and-1, Henderson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 36, RAMS 25.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 39, :18. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 2:47. Key plays: Henderson 6 run on 3rd-and-3, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp, Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. Green Bay 36, RAMS 28.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 16-55, Michel 3-14, Stafford 1-(minus 1). GREEN BAY, Dillon 20-69, Jones 10-23, Aa.Rodgers 2-0.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 21-38-1-302, Kupp 0-1-0-0. GREEN BAY, Aa.Rodgers 28-45-0-307.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 7-96, Beckham 5-81, Henderson 4-18, Jefferson 3-93, Michel 1-11, Higbee 1-3. GREEN BAY, Adams 8-104, Dillon 5-21, Cobb 4-95, Valdes-Scantling 4-50, Deguara 2-13, Lazard 2-13, Lewis 2-4, St. Brown 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Koski 1-13. GREEN BAY, Cobb 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Michel 4-90, Koski 1-13. GREEN BAY, Am.Rodgers 3-38.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, D.Williams 7-0-0, Reeder 6-7-0, Gaines 5-2-1, Ramsey 5-1-0, Fuller 3-4-0, Donald 3-3-0, Robinson 3-3-0, Miller 3-2-0, Scott 3-1-0, E.Jones 2-3-0, Okoronkwo 2-1-0, Floyd 2-0-0, Rapp 2-0-0, Deayon 1-3-0, Lewis 0-1-0. GREEN BAY, Barnes 7-2-0, Amos 4-0-0, Campbell 4-0-0, Clark 3-3-1, Douglas 3-2-0, Stokes 3-0-0, Black 2-2-0, Gary 2-1-1, Hamilton 2-1-0, P.Smith 2-0-0, Burks 1-0-0, Galeai 1-0-0, Savage 0-2-0, Jean-Charles 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. GREEN BAY, Douglas 1-33.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: GREEN BAY, Crosby 42.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.