Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. suffers hip injury, but should play Sunday

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a hip injury during the Rams’ defeat to the Green Bay Packers, but the issue is not expected to affect his status for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

McVay said Beckham, who caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the 36-28 loss at Lambeau Field, “got his back checked out, and he’s good on that front.” But Beckham did suffer what McVay described as a “posterior hip pointer.”

“We’ll be able to treat and pad that,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters.

Beckham’s role increased significantly in his second game since signing with the Rams on Nov. 12, three days before they played the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

In that 31-10 loss to the 49ers, Beckham played 15 of 55 snaps and caught two passes for 18 yards.

Against the Packers, he played 61 of 62 snaps. He was targeted 10 times and caught five passes for 81 yards.

Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a quadriceps strain against the Packers that could limit him in practice this week, McVay said.