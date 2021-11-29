Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. suffers hip injury, but should play Sunday

Odell Beckham Jr. (3) walks on Lambeau Field before the Rams' game against the Green Bay Packers.
Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a hip-pointer injury during the Rams’ game against the Packers in Green Bay.
(Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a hip injury during the Rams’ defeat to the Green Bay Packers, but the issue is not expected to affect his status for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

McVay said Beckham, who caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the 36-28 loss at Lambeau Field, “got his back checked out, and he’s good on that front.” But Beckham did suffer what McVay described as a “posterior hip pointer.”

“We’ll be able to treat and pad that,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters.

Beckham’s role increased significantly in his second game since signing with the Rams on Nov. 12, three days before they played the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, center, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Rams

Rams-Packers takeaways: Sean McVay won’t admit Matt Stafford needs to play better

Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, including that coach Sean McVay won’t call out Matthew Stafford for poor play.

In that 31-10 loss to the 49ers, Beckham played 15 of 55 snaps and caught two passes for 18 yards.

Against the Packers, he played 61 of 62 snaps. He was targeted 10 times and caught five passes for 81 yards.

Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a quadriceps strain against the Packers that could limit him in practice this week, McVay said.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement