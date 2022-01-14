Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are unanimous picks for AP All-Pro team
Five players, including the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, are unanimous choices for the Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team.
Joining them in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.
While Donald is a perennial pick — the three-time defensive player of the year made the team for the seventh time in his eight pro seasons — Watt is on it for a third time. He tied the NFL record for sacks with 22½. Adams made it for the second time, and the other two are newcomers as All-Pros. Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), yards receiving (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). Taylor was the top rusher by a landslide with 1,811 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground and two as a receiver.
Like Donald, although not nearly as often as the offense-wrecking defensive tackle, several players are making another appearance on the All-Pro Team. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on for the fourth time, as is Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — one more than his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. One better than them: Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker were chosen for the fifth time.
Will Matthew Stafford finally win a playoff game? The reputation of Sean McVay might depend on it, since the Rams coach said this quarterback would make a difference.
Three-time All-Pros are Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Double All-Pros are Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard.
The other 14 All-Pros are making their debuts.
The Packers, Colts, Ravens, Rams and Cowboys each have three All-Pros. There’s an even breakdown of players from the AFC and NFC with 14 apiece.
Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley and kick returner Andre Roberts were chosen to the second team.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
Tight end — Mark Andrews, Baltimore
Wide receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
Left tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Rams running back Cam Akers’ return from a torn Achilles tendon shattered the perceived rehabilitation timeframe, and Dr. Neal ElAttrache knows why.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Edge rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior linemen — Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay
Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Rams
Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
Kick returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
Punt returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
Special teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans
Long snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Running back — VACANT
Tight end — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;
Left tackle — Rashawn Slater, Chargers
Right tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center — Corey Linsley, Chargers
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona
SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick returner — Andre Roberts, Chargers
Punt returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago
Special teamer — Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.
Long snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.