Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are unanimous picks for AP All-Pro team

Five players, including the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, are unanimous choices for the Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team.

Joining them in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

While Donald is a perennial pick — the three-time defensive player of the year made the team for the seventh time in his eight pro seasons — Watt is on it for a third time. He tied the NFL record for sacks with 22½. Adams made it for the second time, and the other two are newcomers as All-Pros. Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), yards receiving (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). Taylor was the top rusher by a landslide with 1,811 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground and two as a receiver.

Like Donald, although not nearly as often as the offense-wrecking defensive tackle, several players are making another appearance on the All-Pro Team. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on for the fourth time, as is Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — one more than his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. One better than them: Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker were chosen for the fifth time.

Three-time All-Pros are Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Double All-Pros are Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard.

The other 14 All-Pros are making their debuts.

The Packers, Colts, Ravens, Rams and Cowboys each have three All-Pros. There’s an even breakdown of players from the AFC and NFC with 14 apiece.

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley and kick returner Andre Roberts were chosen to the second team.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight end — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior linemen — Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans

Long snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running back — VACANT

Tight end — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left tackle — Rashawn Slater, Chargers

Right tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Chargers

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona

SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick returner — Andre Roberts, Chargers

Punt returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago

Special teamer — Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.

Long snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta

