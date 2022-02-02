Rams’ offensive coordinator reportedly Vikings’ next head coach

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is expected to be hired as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, which cites two sources with knowledge of the situation.

O’Connell interviewed with the Vikings, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris also interviewed with the Vikings, who cannot officially hire O’Connell until after the Super Bowl. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings also, but announced Wednesday he is staying at Michigan.

O’Connell would become the fourth former assistant on coach Sean McVay’s staff to become an NFL head coach.

In 2019, the Green Bay Packers hired Matt LaFleur after he spent a season as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. That same year, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams’ opponent in Super Bowl LVI, hired Zac Taylor.

The Chargers hired former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in 2021.