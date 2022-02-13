Odell Beckham Jr. exits Super Bowl with knee injury, is questionable to return

With the clock ticking down in the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rams fans drew a collective breath.

Sprinting across the middle of the field, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — who’d come up huge already with a leaping touchdown grab and another long catch — prepared to haul in a short pass from Matthew Stafford. The ball went careening off his fingertips, however, as his left knee appeared to buckle.

Beckham Jr.’s hand immediately grasped near his knee as he collapsed to the ground in a heap. He appeared to yell in pain, and stayed on the ground for a few moments. He’s being evaluated by the Rams’ medical staff in the locker room, and is questionable to return with a knee injury, per the team.

Beckham Jr. has been a huge difference-maker in the Rams’ passing game ever since a midseason trade from the Cleveland Browns, where the disgruntled receiver was struggling. Since arriving in Los Angeles, Beckham Jr. has hauled in seven touchdowns across the regular season and playoffs — the same number as the entirety of his two and a half years in Cleveland.