Super Bowl LVI live updates: Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium

How to keep cool during L.A.’s Super Bowl LVI heat advisory
Welcome to California’s infamous heat waves, Super Bowl fans. Whether you live in L.A. or are visiting for the weekend, the next few days are expected to be unseasonably hot.
For those who are looking for ways to stay cool before or after the big game, we’ve scouted the best locations to find shade and have some poolside fun. Planning to attend or host an outdoor Super Bowl party or backyard barbecue in the coming days? We’ve got the perfect recipes for you. Or if you’re looking to take your pregame tailgating to a local establishment, below you’ll find restaurants and bars that will keep you protected from the L.A. sun. Here are a few more recommendations.
While the game will come and go this weekend, Angelenos know that this won’t be the last heatwave of the year. So we’ve also included tips and tricks to help your community — whether it be your kids, pets, neighbors or even your plants — stay safe and cool.
Rams vs. Bengals: Key matchups and players to watch during Super Bowl LVI
So you know who is playing in the Super Bowl (the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals), when it is being played (Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST), and how to watch (NBC, Telemundo and various streaming platforms).
But what about the nitty-gritty parts of the game? Here are some key matchups and players to keep an eye on while you’re watching.
Rams pass offense vs. Bengals pass defense
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl MVP honors and with good reason: He has committed only one turnover in the playoffs. Stafford faces a 4-3 Bengals defense coordinated by Lou Anarumo that includes play-making safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III. But no secondary has contained receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been unstoppable creating separation and gaining yards after the catch. And only on the Rams would Odell Beckham Jr. be a second option. Bengals ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard lead a pass rush that sacked Patrick Mahomes four times in the AFC championship. EDGE: Rams
Super Bowl LVI prop bets: Who will win MVP? How many sacks for Aaron Donald?
Thousands of proposition betting options are available for Super Bowl LVI, and rapidly expanding legalization has opened up a lot of new markets for wagering. There will be more money bet on this year’s game than ever before. While some will stick to the basics of the side, total or moneyline bets, the props are going to be the best way to try to make money with the big game.
The sheer number of props makes it extremely hard for the sportsbooks to set good numbers on all of them. Bettors have been attacking these for the better part of a week and have taken a lot of strong positions.
Let’s take a look at some of the most popular ones and then some of my favorites:
The Super Bowl is in L.A.! We’ve got recommendations for you
Greetings, Super Bowl visitors (and Angelenos hosting Super Bowl visitors)! Some may be surprised to learn that Los Angeles isn’t one big city, but an endless hodgepodge of discrete communities connected by some of the slowest roadways in the country. Thinking of driving from your hotel in Santa Monica to visit friends in Pasadena, and then dining at that new hot spot in Long Beach? Good luck with that.
To help you plan, we’ve made some suggestions — including where to have a great meal, take a hike, have a coffee date, do something touristy, or (maybe, possibly) spot a celebrity — about how to make the most of the non-Super Bowl parts of your stay.
We’ve also got the latest on COVID vaccination and masking rules, as well as details about how to get to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the game.